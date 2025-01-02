Dash 2 Trade 价格 (D2T)
今天 Dash 2 Trade (D2T) 的实时价格为 0.00113321 USD。目前其市值为 $ 536.57K USD。D2T 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Dash 2 Trade 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 303.32 USD
- Dash 2 Trade 当天价格变化为 -16.45%
- 其循环供应量为 473.50M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 D2T兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 D2T 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Dash 2 Trade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000223179922887441。
在过去30天内，Dash 2 Trade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0001876881。
在过去60天内，Dash 2 Trade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0007048673。
在过去90天内，Dash 2 Trade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001775498806224223。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000223179922887441
|-16.45%
|30天
|$ +0.0001876881
|+16.56%
|60天
|$ +0.0007048673
|+62.20%
|90天
|$ -0.0001775498806224223
|-13.54%
Dash 2 Trade 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.00%
-16.45%
+20.71%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Trading analytics dashboard and social trading platform for retail crypto traders. Dash 2 Trade offers: - Strategy builder and Backtester: Accessible tools for backtesting allows users to assess whether or not their trading strategy is profitable. - Presale Section: Bring clarity of information to this large and underserved market in the crypto space. - Risk profiler: Establish a trader’s risk profile and the trading style most suited to them e.g. day trading / swing trading. - Trading signals: Provides actionable insight for retail traders based on event driven outlier detection algorithms. - Social trading: Trading competitions and shareable signals.
