Dark MAGA 价格 (DMAGA)
今天 Dark MAGA (DMAGA) 的实时价格为 0.00459055 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.55M USD。DMAGA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Dark MAGA 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 312.40K USD
- Dark MAGA 当天价格变化为 +18.24%
- 其循环供应量为 999.97M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DMAGA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DMAGA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Dark MAGA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00070799。
在过去30天内，Dark MAGA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0015101798。
在过去60天内，Dark MAGA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0010164813。
在过去90天内，Dark MAGA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0020740176436817563。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00070799
|+18.24%
|30天
|$ +0.0015101798
|+32.90%
|60天
|$ -0.0010164813
|-22.14%
|90天
|$ +0.0020740176436817563
|+82.42%
Dark MAGA 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.76%
+18.24%
+26.79%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
DMAGA (Dark MAGA) is a Solana-based cryptocurrency designed to capture the spirit of the Dark MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement. DMAGA emerged amid rising political tensions in the United States, serving as a digital rallying point for supporters of President Donald Trump and the ideologies tied to his administration. Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, has garnered passionate support. Even after leaving office, his influence continues to loom over the political landscape, spawning movements like "Dark MAGA," characterized by an aggressive stance. DMAGA is a digital manifestation of this ethos. Launched on the Solana blockchain for its performance and low transaction costs, Solana's scalability and speed make it ideal for decentralized applications and assets, including political tokens like DMAGA. The coin's purpose goes beyond financial transactions, serving as a symbol of allegiance and a means of fundraising for Dark MAGA causes. A pivotal moment for DMAGA was the assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, when a highly publicized attempt on Donald Trump's life shocked the nation. This incident galvanized the Dark MAGA movement, intensifying their resolve and embedding their beliefs in the cryptocurrency. DMAGA represents more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a digital emblem of a politically charged movement. Rooted in Trump's ethos and catalyzed by dramatic events, DMAGA serves as a conduit for political expression, financial interaction, and ideological solidarity within the Dark MAGA community.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 DMAGA 兑换 AUD
A$0.00734488
|1 DMAGA 兑换 GBP
￡0.00367244
|1 DMAGA 兑换 EUR
€0.004406928
|1 DMAGA 兑换 USD
$0.00459055
|1 DMAGA 兑换 MYR
RM0.0205197585
|1 DMAGA 兑换 TRY
₺0.1620923205
|1 DMAGA 兑换 JPY
¥0.720532728
|1 DMAGA 兑换 RUB
₽0.50955105
|1 DMAGA 兑换 INR
₹0.3934560405
|1 DMAGA 兑换 IDR
Rp74.0411186665
|1 DMAGA 兑换 PHP
₱0.265517412
|1 DMAGA 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.233016318
|1 DMAGA 兑换 BRL
R$0.029104087
|1 DMAGA 兑换 CAD
C$0.006610392
|1 DMAGA 兑换 BDT
৳0.548570725
|1 DMAGA 兑换 NGN
₦7.106079589
|1 DMAGA 兑换 UAH
₴0.193078533
|1 DMAGA 兑换 VES
Bs0.23411805
|1 DMAGA 兑换 PKR
Rs1.2786977025
|1 DMAGA 兑换 KZT
₸2.4097174115
|1 DMAGA 兑换 THB
฿0.157088621
|1 DMAGA 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1508913785
|1 DMAGA 兑换 CHF
Fr0.004131495
|1 DMAGA 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0356685735
|1 DMAGA 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.046364555