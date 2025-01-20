Dao Space 价格 (DAOP)
今天 Dao Space (DAOP) 的实时价格为 0.00506362 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。DAOP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Dao Space 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 45.52 USD
- Dao Space 当天价格变化为 +0.49%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DAOP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DAOP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Dao Space 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Dao Space 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0002059191。
在过去60天内，Dao Space 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0005398988。
在过去90天内，Dao Space 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00035433275125907。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.49%
|30天
|$ +0.0002059191
|+4.07%
|60天
|$ +0.0005398988
|+10.66%
|90天
|$ +0.00035433275125907
|+7.52%
Dao Space 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.10%
+0.49%
+1.87%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Dao Space is a blockchain incubator and launchpad that empowers innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a full support system to help drive the future of blockchain. The Dao Space platform helps streamline the launch process for new and existing teams looking to make an impact in the crypto scene while providing private and secure opportunities for its community. What makes your project unique? Dao Space offers a low risk alternative for traditional retail investors but limiting the allocation amount, meaning projects also gain a larger loyal following but distributing tokens across a wide audience. Dao Space is built to serve retail investors looking to grow their capital but cannot afford to risk large portions of their money. History of your project. The Daospace project was first conceived when it published the whitepaper in December 2022. The more technical details of how the Launchpad system will work were published in January 2023. A whitelist pre-sale was held in February 2023, and Launchpad went live in March 2023. What’s next for your project? As of now, free NFT minting application has been activated on our website in return for @DAOP token collateral. Next, the Launchpad Platform will be added to run IDOs through the website. Dao Space is considered a complete solution, especially in crowdfunding, community building, and blockchain marketing. It has all the resources and technology one would expect. What can your token be used for? Featuring a launchpad with a tiered allocation mechanism, Dao Space enables $DAOP holders to reedem their tokens and earn while gaining access to quality, procured blockchain through private sales and initial offerings. Investors can trade $DAOP tokens for free with NFT, thus gaining the right to higher purchases from IDOs.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 DAOP 兑换 AUD
A$0.0081524282
|1 DAOP 兑换 GBP
￡0.0041521684
|1 DAOP 兑换 EUR
€0.0049117114
|1 DAOP 兑换 USD
$0.00506362
|1 DAOP 兑换 MYR
RM0.02278629
|1 DAOP 兑换 TRY
₺0.1794040566
|1 DAOP 兑换 JPY
¥0.7912918974
|1 DAOP 兑换 RUB
₽0.5188185052
|1 DAOP 兑换 INR
₹0.4384082196
|1 DAOP 兑换 IDR
Rp83.0101506528
|1 DAOP 兑换 PHP
₱0.296474951
|1 DAOP 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.2542949964
|1 DAOP 兑换 BRL
R$0.030888082
|1 DAOP 兑换 CAD
C$0.0072916128
|1 DAOP 兑换 BDT
৳0.61522983
|1 DAOP 兑换 NGN
₦7.8872464206
|1 DAOP 兑换 UAH
₴0.2132290382
|1 DAOP 兑换 VES
Bs0.27343548
|1 DAOP 兑换 PKR
Rs1.4116359836
|1 DAOP 兑换 KZT
₸2.6876682236
|1 DAOP 兑换 THB
฿0.1748467986
|1 DAOP 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1665424618
|1 DAOP 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0046078942
|1 DAOP 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0393949636
|1 DAOP 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0508387448