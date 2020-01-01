Cypher App（CYPHER）信息

Cypher is a non-custodial privacy protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, designed to boost on-chain security and anonymity. It utilizes zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and an Association Set Provider (ASP) to offer strong privacy solutions, tackling transparency issues in public blockchains with sophisticated cryptography and compliance validation. Cypher: Enhancing Privacy in Blockchain Transactions Addressing Privacy on Public Blockchains Public blockchains, such as Ethereum Mainnet, inherently expose transaction details to all, which aids in transparency but compromises privacy. This transparency challenges the adoption in sectors requiring confidentiality like DeFi, cross-border transfers, and enterprise operations. Cypher's Privacy Solution Cypher is a privacy-focused, non-custodial protocol on Ethereum Mainnet. It leverages Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) and the Association Set Provider (ASP) for enhanced security and privacy. By employing PrivacyPools methodologies, Cypher enables secure asset deposits and withdrawals, ensuring transactions remain confidential. The ASP filters deposits, excluding illegal funds and adhering to compliance, merging user control with regulatory standards.