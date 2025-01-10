Cuckadoodledoo 价格 (CUCK)
今天 Cuckadoodledoo (CUCK) 的实时价格为 0.00265846 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。CUCK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Cuckadoodledoo 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.88K USD
- Cuckadoodledoo 当天价格变化为 -13.52%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CUCK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CUCK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Cuckadoodledoo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000415953060674295。
在过去30天内，Cuckadoodledoo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0001019046。
在过去60天内，Cuckadoodledoo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0012576796。
在过去90天内，Cuckadoodledoo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000415953060674295
|-13.52%
|30天
|$ +0.0001019046
|+3.83%
|60天
|$ +0.0012576796
|+47.31%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cuckadoodledoo 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-2.08%
-13.52%
-7.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
At it's core Cuckadoodledoo is a foundation of crypto enthusiasts who want to stick it to bad actors in the space. This also includes a suite of products to come such as a lotto bot, DAO, and P2E metaverse game. Cuckadoodledoo is working to implement the below utilities: Feeling cucky lotto bot A lottery system in which Cuckholders can enter drawings. All entries will be split between the prize pool and the treasury. CuckadoodleDA0 The foundation for all Cuckholders to ideate, discuss, and pass proposals for the benefit of the eCucksystem. Cluck farm IP Incentivizing. Stake CUCK LP Tokens to earn a reward token for free which will be used for Cuckadoodledood NFT Minting and other future utilities. There will be a tax on buys/sells of the farm token, which will be used for CUCK buy backs and treasury. Cuckledoodledoods These will be your Avatars and all access passes to the entire eCucksystem. CUCK FIGHTS This will be our P2E game in which Cuckadoodledoods will team up as well as go at each other in the field of battle. CUCKINGHAM PALACE METAVERSE A palace within a city that will act as the foundation for our metaverse (4 football fields long worth of land already acquired).
