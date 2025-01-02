Crypton 价格 (CRP)
今天 Crypton (CRP) 的实时价格为 0.317717 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.50M USD。CRP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Crypton 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 242.12K USD
- Crypton 当天价格变化为 +0.23%
- 其循环供应量为 11.01M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CRP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CRP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Crypton 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0007444。
在过去30天内，Crypton 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0336438156。
在过去60天内，Crypton 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0984145564。
在过去90天内，Crypton 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.2735278304766362。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0007444
|+0.23%
|30天
|$ -0.0336438156
|-10.58%
|60天
|$ -0.0984145564
|-30.97%
|90天
|$ -0.2735278304766362
|-46.26%
Crypton 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.07%
+0.23%
-3.40%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Crypton (CRP) is the monetary unit and digital currency of the Utopia P2P ecosystem. It is a decentralized cryptocurrency where transactions are instant, irreversible, and completely untraceable. When Cryptons are sent, the Peer-to-Peer network of Utopia confirms the transaction immediately, without delay. There is no centralized, or decentralized, authority capable of reversing a transaction on the Utopia network. uWallet balances of Cryptons cannot be seized or even identified by any authority. Crypton transactions are completely anonymous and cannot be tracked on the blockchain. Only the sender and receiver have any record of a transaction. Newly mined Cryptons are distributed every 15min block to nodes helping to maintain the network which meet the minimum requirements. Utopia is an ecosystem designed to protect the privacy of interactions and to preserve the security and confidentiality of each participant's personal data. The network went live on November 18, 2019, and is supported by the people who use it, based on Peer-to-Peer (P2P) technology. With no central server involved in data transmission or storage, it has no single point of failure and is truly decentralized. Each node, including your Utopia client, transmits network data using secure Curve25519 high-speed elliptic curve cryptography. The data transmitted cannot be intercepted by any third-party, only the recipient is able to read it. All personal account data is stored on a Utopia user's local device in an encrypted file using 256-bit AES encryption. Utopia enables users to bypass online censorship and firewalls, allowing them to freely communicate and interact with whomever they want, whenever they want. Users can privately send instant text and voice messages, transfer files, play games and create censorship-resistant group chats, channels, and websites, as well as make and accept payments denominated in Utopia's fully integrated digital currency, Crypton.
|1 CRP 兑换 AUD
A$0.5083472
|1 CRP 兑换 GBP
￡0.2541736
|1 CRP 兑换 EUR
€0.30500832
|1 CRP 兑换 USD
$0.317717
|1 CRP 兑换 MYR
RM1.42019499
|1 CRP 兑换 TRY
₺11.21858727
|1 CRP 兑换 JPY
¥49.86886032
|1 CRP 兑换 RUB
₽35.266587
|1 CRP 兑换 INR
₹27.23152407
|1 CRP 兑换 IDR
Rp5,124.46702451
|1 CRP 兑换 PHP
₱18.37357411
|1 CRP 兑换 EGP
￡E.16.13049209
|1 CRP 兑换 BRL
R$2.01432578
|1 CRP 兑换 CAD
C$0.45751248
|1 CRP 兑换 BDT
৳37.9671815
|1 CRP 兑换 NGN
₦491.81956166
|1 CRP 兑换 UAH
₴13.36317702
|1 CRP 兑换 VES
Bs16.203567
|1 CRP 兑换 PKR
Rs88.50007035
|1 CRP 兑换 KZT
₸166.77918481
|1 CRP 兑换 THB
฿10.87863008
|1 CRP 兑换 TWD
NT$10.44335779
|1 CRP 兑换 CHF
Fr0.2859453
|1 CRP 兑换 HKD
HK$2.46866109
|1 CRP 兑换 MAD
.د.م3.2089417