Cryptoku 价格 (CKU)
今天 Cryptoku (CKU) 的实时价格为 0.00178923 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。CKU 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Cryptoku 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.00 USD
- Cryptoku 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CKU兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CKU 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Cryptoku 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Cryptoku 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001650566。
在过去60天内，Cryptoku 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0013925909。
在过去90天内，Cryptoku 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0001650566
|-9.22%
|60天
|$ -0.0013925909
|-77.83%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cryptoku 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-9.13%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Cryptoku Exchange was formed by a group of entrepreneur with different skillsets in business development, banking, private equity, information technology, e-commerce, and fintech. As a whole we share a common goal “to offer our investors a market place that promotes crypto-assets with real world utility”. To achieve this, Cryptoku Exchange will only promote coins and/or tokens that are : A) ranked top 500 on coinmarketcap; and/or B) have been scrutinized by the Cryptoku Launchpad Program (CLP). CLP is governed by an independent board who will only entertain coins and/or tokens that has a clear underlying value from the day the coin and/or token is launched in the market. Cryptoku is committed in continuously creating products and services that are interchangeable with CKU. The products and services created by Cryptoku are customer orientated and are products and services that can be solely provided and owned by the company, or by our vendors who we have a legal contracted and agreement to accept CKU in return for their products and/or services. CKU is the native token from Cryptoku. Permitted by the laws of Indonesia, the following products & services provided by Cryptokuwill be exchangeable with CKU.
