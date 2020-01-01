CryptoCart V2（CCV2）信息

Cryptocart Marketplace Pay your way from hundreds of vendors with global shipping. Our goal is to bridge the gap between decentralised finance and e-commerce like never seen before in crypto.

CryptoCart Token. CC Token is the native currency for the CryptoCart platform, offering several benefits to holders & spenders alike

DISCOUNTS Discounts for wallets holding CC Token will include cheaper shipping and a set percentage off of promotional products at any given time.

CASHBACK When transacting in CC Token, a percentage of the purchase value can be earned back as yield on your CC Token balance.

PROMOTIONS Earn points for spending CC Token on CryptoCart. Points can later be redeemed for NFTs that can be applied to specific products or pomotions.

LOYALTY SCHEME The NFT vouchers earned through the points scheme can be burned in exchange for the equivalent CC Token yield minus a percentage.