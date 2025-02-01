CryptoAI 价格 (CAI)
今天 CryptoAI (CAI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。CAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
CryptoAI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 77.77 USD
- CryptoAI 当天价格变化为 -1.05%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，CryptoAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，CryptoAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，CryptoAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，CryptoAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.05%
|30天
|$ 0
|-58.40%
|60天
|$ 0
|-71.42%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CryptoAI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-1.05%
+2.30%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
CryptoAI is an ERC20 project which launched on 27th January 2023. The native token of the CryptoAI project is $CAI, it has a total supply of 100 million tokens. CryptoAI is a project that leverages Artificial Intelligence to provide real solutions for the cryptocurrency space. CryptoAI aims to revolutionize the crypto landscape by providing users with powerful and innovative tools in the form of powered telegram bots whose solutions are to gain time, automate things and make it easier to trade cryptos. Ultimately, CryptoAI's mission is to make artificial intelligence accessible to the masses and create a bonding between the cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence sectors. No need to register anywhere or be worried about collected data: their bots are safe, anonymous, free, and fast to use. Their economic model mostly relies on the advertising system linked to their bots. A part of their revenue is used to buy back and burn $CAI tokens. By doing this, they assure themselves that their cryptocurrency is deflationary, which means that the supply will reduce over time, driving the price up. This consistent ecosystem is made to sustain the project in the long term.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
