Crypto Real Estate 价格 (CRE)
今天 Crypto Real Estate (CRE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。CRE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Crypto Real Estate 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.72 USD
- Crypto Real Estate 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CRE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CRE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Crypto Real Estate 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Crypto Real Estate 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Crypto Real Estate 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Crypto Real Estate 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-13.10%
|60天
|$ 0
|-22.11%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Crypto Real Estate 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Crypto Real Estate is a company bridging the gap between the real estate industry and cryptocurrencies through our mobile app and real world business ventures including a crypto hotel and cafes. What makes your project unique? It will be the first platform that supports trading real estate and offering services with payment in cryptocurrencies without the need for a third party (broker), and connecting people in the real estate industry looking for jobs or companies looking for employees. History of your project. The company behind the project, Crypto Real Estate, has been registered in Dubai in 2022. The CRE token is scheduled to launch in April 2023 on Binance Smart Chain. What’s next for your project? We aim to become one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency projects in the world. One of the ways we aim to achieve that is to have innovative utilities and completely secure products, from smart contracts to apps. Before the token launches, we'll be fully incorporated, doxxed, audited by at least two auditing companies, and have our first utility (real estate mobile app) live. After the launch we will begin expanding to our other goals - building the first ever crypto hotel in the world and then branching out. What can your token be used for? The token will be used for every product or service we offer - payments in our mobile app (discounts applied if paying with CRE), discounts and offers in our crypto hotels, as well as all the other products and services we will offer in the future (cafes, real estate property...)
