Crypto Global United 价格 (CGU)
今天 Crypto Global United (CGU) 的实时价格为 0.0018097 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。CGU 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Crypto Global United 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 11.94 USD
- Crypto Global United 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CGU兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CGU 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Crypto Global United 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Crypto Global United 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0008200858。
在过去60天内，Crypto Global United 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000253763。
在过去90天内，Crypto Global United 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0008200858
|-45.31%
|60天
|$ +0.0000253763
|+1.40%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Crypto Global United 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+6.93%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Crypto Global United, CGU began as a platform for lending NFTs to blockchain gamers, helping them increase their earnings and access better opportunities on play-to-earn titles. Whilst still providing this on their platform, CGU has evolved to offer its community the ability to take part in a decentralised economy, generate sustainable income via play, learn and metaverse work opportunities, while learning new digital skills and engaging with an energised global community. CGU is the native currency of the CGU DAO, and takes the form of an ERC20 & BEP20 token with a total supply of 1 billion. Token Utility • Staking CGU for token rewards related to specific activities • Staking CGU to vote and participate in the DAO • Using CGU to pay for services within the CGU network • In the future, CGU tokens will also give community members access to exclusive metaverse properties, NFT assets and involvement in a range of digital asset opportunities in new and evolving blockchain game-based initiatives. What Makes Crypto Global United (CGU) Unique? CGU already has a large, active, and dispersed community of play-to-earn gamers, with almost 3000 active accounts since its launch in October 2021. Additionally, the project focuses on developing players through education and training, rewarding them with CGU tokens for completing certain milestones. All CGU holders own a proportional share of the DAO’s assets, and will be able to vote to shape the future direction and priorities of the organisation.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 CGU 兑换 AUD
A$0.002931714
|1 CGU 兑换 GBP
￡0.001465857
|1 CGU 兑换 EUR
€0.001755409
|1 CGU 兑换 USD
$0.0018097
|1 CGU 兑换 MYR
RM0.008125553
|1 CGU 兑换 TRY
₺0.064099574
|1 CGU 兑换 JPY
¥0.287054614
|1 CGU 兑换 RUB
₽0.185023728
|1 CGU 兑换 INR
₹0.155833267
|1 CGU 兑换 IDR
Rp29.667208368
|1 CGU 兑换 PHP
₱0.106084614
|1 CGU 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.091498432
|1 CGU 兑换 BRL
R$0.01103917
|1 CGU 兑换 CAD
C$0.002605968
|1 CGU 兑换 BDT
৳0.220747206
|1 CGU 兑换 NGN
₦2.805722686
|1 CGU 兑换 UAH
₴0.076514116
|1 CGU 兑换 VES
Bs0.0959141
|1 CGU 兑换 PKR
Rs0.503947159
|1 CGU 兑换 KZT
₸0.95497869
|1 CGU 兑换 THB
฿0.062850881
|1 CGU 兑换 TWD
NT$0.059756294
|1 CGU 兑换 CHF
Fr0.001646827
|1 CGU 兑换 HKD
HK$0.014079466
|1 CGU 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.018169388