Crypto Bros 价格 (BROS)
今天 Crypto Bros (BROS) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BROS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Crypto Bros 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.33 USD
- Crypto Bros 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BROS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BROS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Crypto Bros 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Crypto Bros 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Crypto Bros 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Crypto Bros 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-21.77%
|60天
|$ 0
|-45.46%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Crypto Bros 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-3.02%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Crypto Bros is a meme token that was created after US Rep. Brad Sherman's remarks before Congress which criticized "crypto bros" who, he claims, "printed over a trillion dollars out of thin air." The Congressman's words were quickly shared across social media and a community of likeminded, self-proclaimed "crypto bros" organically arose, leading to the creation of the token. What makes your project unique? The $BROS smart contract features a fixed supply of 69,000,000,000,000 meaning that no new tokens can be minted. There are no transaction taxes when transferring tokens on an exchange or to any other wallet. Ownership of the contract has been renounced, ensuring that it is impossible to edit the contract functions in any way. History of your project. $BROS came about as a direct result of Rep. Sherman's comments to the United States Congress on May 10, 2023. Sherman, however, is no stranger to memecoins - in late 2021, also before Congress, his ramblings about a hypothetical "mongoose coin" spawned dozens of memecoins and derivatives. Now, over a year later, Sherman is at it again, criticizing so called "crypto bros" who "made over a trillion dollars out of thin air." Thus a decentralized community of self-proclaimed cryptobros have come together to support the $BROS token. What’s next for your project? Our project is a grassroots one and relies on word of mouth growth and community-led initiatives that is using memetic power to increase exposure throughout crypto communities. What can your token be used for? This token is a memecoin for purely entertainment purposes and offers no guarantee of value or expectation of financial return.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BROS 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 BROS 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 BROS 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 BROS 兑换 USD
$--
|1 BROS 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 BROS 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 BROS 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 BROS 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 BROS 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 BROS 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 BROS 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 BROS 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BROS 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 BROS 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 BROS 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 BROS 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 BROS 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 BROS 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 BROS 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 BROS 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 BROS 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 BROS 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 BROS 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 BROS 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 BROS 兑换 MAD
.د.م--