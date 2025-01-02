Cryptify 价格 (CRYPT)
今天 Cryptify (CRYPT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 248.93K USD。CRYPT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Cryptify 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.10K USD
- Cryptify 当天价格变化为 -20.35%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CRYPT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CRYPT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Cryptify 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Cryptify 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Cryptify 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Cryptify 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-20.35%
|30天
|$ 0
|-33.97%
|60天
|$ 0
|-7.69%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cryptify 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-14.05%
-20.35%
+68.02%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Cryptify is a secure, anonymous crypto payment platform with instant settlements, AI-driven analytics, and 2x cashback, designed for modern businesses. Accept CryptoPayments for Your Business Use Cryptify platform, infrastructure and APIs to accept payments on blockchains. The way we transact is fundamentally changing. The rise of Web3 is driving the demand for a new breed of digital payment solutions. Traditional payment platforms are often riddled with high fees, limited functionality, and a lack of support for most cryptocurrencies. Cryptify emerges as the answer to these limitations. We are the PayPal of Web3, a global digital payment platform built for the future. We seamlessly integrate with all major cryptocurrencies, eliminating the need for cumbersome KYC procedures. We offer a suite of powerful features designed to streamline your financial activities. Businesses can leverage invoicing tools, inventory tracking, and robust analytics, while users enjoy effortless payment links, recurring payments, and industry-leading security protocols. Experience faster, cheaper, and more secure transactions with Cryptify, accepting cryptocurrency payments while unlocking a world of financial opportunities.
