Crowny 价格 (CRWNY)
今天 Crowny (CRWNY) 的实时价格为 0.00226282 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.59M USD。CRWNY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Crowny 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.70K USD
- Crowny 当天价格变化为 +5.54%
- 其循环供应量为 700.60M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CRWNY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CRWNY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Crowny 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00011883。
在过去30天内，Crowny 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0005450943。
在过去60天内，Crowny 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0004138711。
在过去90天内，Crowny 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003135001871660136。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00011883
|+5.54%
|30天
|$ +0.0005450943
|+24.09%
|60天
|$ +0.0004138711
|+18.29%
|90天
|$ -0.0003135001871660136
|-12.16%
Crowny 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.26%
+5.54%
+1.81%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Crowny has created a new platform to help solve some of the current dilemmas within the world of advertising. Crowny is a platform that will allow brands to create effective campaigns and reach their target audiences with ease and simplicity. These users are enticed to listen to their message by being rewarded through the app. Users will be able to connect to their favourite brands through the Crowny Mobile App, without the risk of privacy breaches. What Crowny offers: - A smartphone app which enables users to specify their areas of interest and allows them to follow their favourite brands. This gives them control over the type of content and deals they wish to see, and when they want to see it. - A secure and private experience via the anonymization of user data. - The possibility to reach out to consumers in several ways, including push notifications, geofencing and QR codes. The supplied content also includes interactions and gamification elements. Consumers will be more engaged than ever, which in turn will improve the consumer-brand relationship. - Users will always be rewarded. Not only through the offers they receive, but also for consuming content; paid with $CRWNY tokens and brand loyalty points The biggest challenges of the advertising world includes reduced exposure, increasing costs, and elusive audiences. They are solving these challenges with their platform. Crowny also offers a free loyalty system to small business owners. The most interesting part of this loyalty system is the $CRWNY token. These rewards play a key role in the Crowny platform. Tokens can eventually be converted to (fiat) currencies, used to purchase products, or set aside as can be held in a wallet.
