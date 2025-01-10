Crown 价格 (CRW)
今天 Crown (CRW) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 30.47K USD。CRW 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Crown 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.87 USD
- Crown 当天价格变化为 +1.03%
- 其循环供应量为 33.54M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CRW兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CRW 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Crown 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Crown 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Crown 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Crown 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|-21.57%
|60天
|$ 0
|-32.24%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Crown 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.26%
+1.03%
-9.13%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Crown describes itself as a multi-channel scalable Blockchain solution provider leveraging environmentally friendly technology that has been evolving since October 08, 2014, the date of the Genesis Block of Crown. Crown aims to provide a complete ecosystem including the ability to create blockchains, smart contract data, governance and scalable analysis for single- or multi-chain custom projects hosted directly within the Crown Platform's network. Crown Platform aims to provide scale benefits with low ecological impact because it is based on the MNPOS protocol, reducing operating costs and carbon footprint. Crown Plateform offers specific research, development and production functionalities via NFTs. It aims to offer interoperability of concrete solutions and optimal security within its decentralized network. Users can create DApps, remote programs, various games and move towards a new form of non-fungible interactive chain marketing, laying the foundation for tracking and analyzing data in the global chain. Crown Platform aims to become the ideal multi-channel solution for real, daily, cheap and accessible use at any time. This is now a time of great opportunity to harness the power of Crown to make the exploitation and use of your assets, any value of public data that is not fungible on an unchangeable Blockchain database at any time, accessible.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 CRW 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 CRW 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 CRW 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 CRW 兑换 USD
$--
|1 CRW 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 CRW 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 CRW 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 CRW 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 CRW 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 CRW 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 CRW 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 CRW 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 CRW 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 CRW 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 CRW 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 CRW 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 CRW 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 CRW 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 CRW 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 CRW 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 CRW 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 CRW 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 CRW 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 CRW 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 CRW 兑换 MAD
.د.م--