CROTCH is a hilarious utility token that blends meme culture with real-world function. Built for long-term holders, it offers generous ETH and CRO rewards paid quarterly and the longer you hold your CROTCH, the bigger your payout. A multi-chain bridge between multiple networks unlocks extra incentives on every transaction, while regular buybacks help boost future reward pools and stabilize the price.

CROTCH also features a community-voted charity fund, giving holders the power to choose which causes receive real USDC donations, making it one of the few meme tokens that gives back in more ways than one. With a viral name, transparent tokenomics, and anti-whale/anti-dump mechanics, it’s designed to reward loyalty and protect the community.

With a name like CROTCH, it’s impossible to ignore the endless innuendos. Designed for maximum memeability, it slips into conversations, tickles algorithms, and spreads faster than you can adjust your portfolio, making it the perfect viral vehicle for a utility-backed token.

Sell your CROTCH early? Your rewards go to someone else’s wallet. Hold tight, perform missions, and you’ll climb the tier system for even more gains. It’s cheeky, it’s clever, and it just might be the most rewarding CROTCH you’ll ever grab.