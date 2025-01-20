Cropto Corn Token 价格 (CROC)
今天 Cropto Corn Token (CROC) 的实时价格为 0.264903 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。CROC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Cropto Corn Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 15.88K USD
- Cropto Corn Token 当天价格变化为 -0.67%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CROC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CROC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Cropto Corn Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001797077079442。
在过去30天内，Cropto Corn Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0110255807。
在过去60天内，Cropto Corn Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0190547906。
在过去90天内，Cropto Corn Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.026097587111518。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001797077079442
|-0.67%
|30天
|$ +0.0110255807
|+4.16%
|60天
|$ -0.0190547906
|-7.19%
|90天
|$ -0.026097587111518
|-8.96%
Cropto Corn Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.23%
-0.67%
-1.41%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Cropto Corn Token, agricultural asset-based Corn Token in a wide region stretching from Europe to Asia, offer a way to invest in agriculture, with agricultural products stored in audited warehouses in return. Cropto Corn Token is a digital currency for agricultural products in the history of mankind. Such indispensible commodity, corn which is of strategic importance in international trade, is carried to blockchain through the Cropto Corn Token, and present their means of transparent and decentralized transfer of assets to the agricultural industry and this investment opportunity to the people. Cropto Corn Tokens are created by tokenizing agricultural corn products stored in audited warehouses on a blockchain technology-based platform in terms of the location of the relevant warehouse, and type and quantity of the relevant agricultural product. Agricultural products dating back to the dawn of mankind are turned into investments for today and tomorrow through Cropto Corn Token. Cropto is collateralized one on one with a physical commodity thanks to its nature of asset-backed token. Each Cropto Token is created by carrying a physical asset to the blockchain. This tokenization provides such advantages as high liquidity, easy access, equal access and buying in parts. Cropto Tokens are created by tokenizing them one on one against agricultural products stored in audited warehouses used by the agricultural industries in the worldwide. The agricultural products stored in such warehouses and documented with Warehouse Stock Receipts prove their existence without doubt. Cropto Corn Token (CROC) is a digital Corn, powered by blockchain technology, an asset-backed stablecoin that is pegged 1:1 to 1 kilogram of Corn.
|1 CROC 兑换 AUD
A$0.4238448
|1 CROC 兑换 GBP
￡0.21457143
|1 CROC 兑换 EUR
€0.25430688
|1 CROC 兑换 USD
$0.264903
|1 CROC 兑换 MYR
RM1.18941447
|1 CROC 兑换 TRY
₺9.42789777
|1 CROC 兑换 JPY
¥41.324868
|1 CROC 兑换 RUB
₽27.03335115
|1 CROC 兑换 INR
₹22.92205659
|1 CROC 兑换 IDR
Rp4,342.67143632
|1 CROC 兑换 PHP
₱15.49417647
|1 CROC 兑换 EGP
￡E.13.34316411
|1 CROC 兑换 BRL
R$1.61061024
|1 CROC 兑换 CAD
C$0.38146032
|1 CROC 兑换 BDT
৳32.18306547
|1 CROC 兑换 NGN
₦411.9771456
|1 CROC 兑换 UAH
₴11.1524163
|1 CROC 兑换 VES
Bs14.304762
|1 CROC 兑换 PKR
Rs73.80727386
|1 CROC 兑换 KZT
₸140.5310415
|1 CROC 兑换 THB
฿9.09147096
|1 CROC 兑换 TWD
NT$8.68087131
|1 CROC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.24106173
|1 CROC 兑换 HKD
HK$2.06094534
|1 CROC 兑换 MAD
.د.م2.65962612