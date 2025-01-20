什么是Cropto Barley Token (CROB)

Cropto Barley Token, agricultural asset-based Barley Token in a wide region stretching from Europe to Asia, offer a way to invest in agriculture, with agricultural products stored in audited warehouses in return. Cropto Barley Token is a digital currency for agricultural products in the history of mankind. Such indispensible commodity, barley which is of strategic importance in international trade, is carried to blockchain through the Cropto Barley Token, and present their means of transparent and decentralized transfer of assets to the agricultural industry and this investment opportunity to the people. Cropto Barley Tokens are created by tokenizing agricultural barley products stored in audited warehouses on a blockchain technology-based platform in terms of the location of the relevant warehouse, and type and quantity of the relevant agricultural product. Agricultural products dating back to the dawn of mankind are turned into investments for today and tomorrow through Cropto Barley Token. Cropto is collateralized one on one with a physical commodity thanks to its nature of asset-backed token. Each Cropto Token is created by carrying a physical asset to the blockchain. This tokenization provides such advantages as high liquidity, easy access, equal access and buying in parts. Cropto Tokens are created by tokenizing them one on one against agricultural products stored in audited warehouses used by the agricultural industries in the worldwide. The agricultural products stored in such warehouses and documented with Warehouse Stock Receipts prove their existence without doubt. Cropto Barley Token (CROB) is a digital Barley, powered by blockchain technology, an asset-backed stablecoin that is pegged 1:1 to 1 kilogram of Barley.

