什么是CronosVerse (VRSE)

The CronosVerse aims to be the first true metaverse project on the Cronos blockchain. Our goal is to create the ultimate social MMO gaming experience for the entire Cronos community. You will be able to participate as either land owners or as everyday civilians of the CronosVerse, known as the "Crovilians." Each Crovilian will have their own unique set of traits, identifying their unique role within the CronosVerse society. Along with our own collection of playable Crovilians characters, we will work with our project partners to give their NFT Communities their very own Metaverse experience within their own CronosVerse Land Tiles. Currently we have minted out our land tiles and have our game under development (to be released this summer). We are working on the creation of a digital asset market place (powered by Ebisus Bay), the VRSE token will be used to buy and sell digital in game assets in the fall of 2022. All in game 3D assets are built on .FBX format. The in game assets are then authenticated using the Defungify web3 plug in for Unreal Engine 5 to confirm that the user has that asset in their wallet. The only way users can exchange these digital assets is with the VRSE token. The CronosVerse is the top metaverse project on Cronos and #3 in CRO trading volume only behind the Mad Meerkat and CroSkull ecosystems. We have already announced partnerships will the majority of the credible projects on the chain, such as Crodex, Primate Cronos, CroSkulls, Cronos Chimps, Boomer Squad, Ebisus Bay, Nifty Nanas, No Buddies, Phenix Finance, and many more.

