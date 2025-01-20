CronosVerse 价格 (VRSE)
今天 CronosVerse (VRSE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。VRSE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
CronosVerse 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 8.68 USD
- CronosVerse 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VRSE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VRSE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，CronosVerse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，CronosVerse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，CronosVerse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，CronosVerse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-22.58%
|60天
|$ 0
|-62.74%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CronosVerse 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-5.26%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The CronosVerse aims to be the first true metaverse project on the Cronos blockchain. Our goal is to create the ultimate social MMO gaming experience for the entire Cronos community. You will be able to participate as either land owners or as everyday civilians of the CronosVerse, known as the "Crovilians." Each Crovilian will have their own unique set of traits, identifying their unique role within the CronosVerse society. Along with our own collection of playable Crovilians characters, we will work with our project partners to give their NFT Communities their very own Metaverse experience within their own CronosVerse Land Tiles. Currently we have minted out our land tiles and have our game under development (to be released this summer). We are working on the creation of a digital asset market place (powered by Ebisus Bay), the VRSE token will be used to buy and sell digital in game assets in the fall of 2022. All in game 3D assets are built on .FBX format. The in game assets are then authenticated using the Defungify web3 plug in for Unreal Engine 5 to confirm that the user has that asset in their wallet. The only way users can exchange these digital assets is with the VRSE token. The CronosVerse is the top metaverse project on Cronos and #3 in CRO trading volume only behind the Mad Meerkat and CroSkull ecosystems. We have already announced partnerships will the majority of the credible projects on the chain, such as Crodex, Primate Cronos, CroSkulls, Cronos Chimps, Boomer Squad, Ebisus Bay, Nifty Nanas, No Buddies, Phenix Finance, and many more.
