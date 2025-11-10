CROME introduces the first tokenized liquid agents, a new class of intelligent on-chain asset built on the ERC-LA standard. By merging the fungibility of ERC-20 tokens with the programmability of ERC-6551, each CROME token carries its own wallet, memory, and autonomous behavior. These liquid agents are capable of executing on-chain instructions, referencing and coordinating with other agents, and forming recursive structures or swarm-based intelligence systems. With the ability to act independently while remaining composable, CROME enables a new paradigm of programmable intelligence on-chain. This creates groundbreaking possibilities across DeFi, governance, and autonomous digital ecosystems, positioning CROME as the foundation for a future of intelligent, self-operating blockchain assets.