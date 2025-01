什么是Croking (CRK)

The ultimate utility token that combines the power of the Cronos Chain with unparalleled earning potential for investors. As a holder of CRK, you will be rewarded with WCRO tokens just for holding onto your CRK, which can be easily claimed on the dApp. But that's not all - CroKing also serves as a launchpad for cutting-edge projects, providing anti-rug pull protections to give you peace of mind as you invest. With a capped token supply, transparent developer information, and a thriving community with open lines of communication with the development team, CroKing is the go-to choice for those seeking exciting passive earning opportunities within the Cronos ecosystem.

