CRE8（CRE8）信息

CRE8 Finance is a next-generation Web3 platform designed to tokenize Real World Services (RWS) – bringing freelance gigs, consulting, creative work, and other service offerings onto the blockchain. In the same way that Real World Assets (RWA) tokenization brings physical assets on-chain, RWS tokenization brings what you do on-chain. CRE8’s mission is to empower service-based industries through secure, scalable tokenization, unlocking liquidity and global reach for service providers by turning their time and skills into digital assets. The core belief at CRE8 is that the future of work is decentralized and on-chain, enabling trustless transactions, instant payments, and borderless access to opportunities.