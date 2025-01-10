Crazy Tiger 价格 (CRAZYTIGER)
今天 Crazy Tiger (CRAZYTIGER) 的实时价格为 0.0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。CRAZYTIGER 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Crazy Tiger 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 22.31 USD
- Crazy Tiger 当天价格变化为 +0.96%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CRAZYTIGER兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CRAZYTIGER 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Crazy Tiger 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0。
在过去30天内，Crazy Tiger 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0000000000。
在过去60天内，Crazy Tiger 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0000000000。
在过去90天内，Crazy Tiger 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000000000000000000036435527953121515。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|+0.96%
|30天
|$ 0.0000000000
|-1.25%
|60天
|$ 0.0000000000
|+2.12%
|90天
|$ -0.0000000000000000000036435527953121515
|-100.00%
Crazy Tiger 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.35%
+0.96%
-0.92%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Crazy Tiger is a rapidly growing community with an ambition to infiltrate every household and provide you with X. It strives to become the most beloved and successful project by adhering to all market standards and surpassing all indicators. The community of Crazy Tiger is robust and supportive, encouraging each other to succeed. Unlike fraudulent projects that have eroded people's trust in the market, Crazy Tiger aims to restore this trust and ensure the safety of investors. What makes your project unique? Crazy Tiger is a token on the Binance Smart Chain that never stops growing through TRUE deflationary techniques and further income generation for its ecosystem. Crazy. One of the main issues cryptocurrency projects face is the lack of continuous volume. This problem dampens marketing and development during low-volume days/weeks or even months.Crazy Tiger solves this by hedging a portion of the marketing wallet into Yield bearing assets to generate additional income that can be used to develop further, Market, and in the future, reward holders with BSC through Crazy Tiger. History of your project. Crazy Tiger is a token on the Binance Smart Chain that never stops growing through TRUE deflationary techniques and further income generation for its ecosystem. Crazy Tiger launched on April 11, 2023 with Ten Septillion billion CRAZYTIGERtokens. What’s next for your project? Long Term vision is to dominate the metaverse ecosystem (CrazytigerVerse). In CrazytigerVerse, the platform envisions reducing the carbon footprint of a province managed within the global map created. What can your token be used for? Crazy Tiger aims to offer a variety of options to the users for improving their carbon footprints by using green energy and reducing carbon dioxide emissions, planting more trees, and helping to reduce and combat global warming.
