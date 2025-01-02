Counterparty 价格 (XCP)
今天 Counterparty (XCP) 的实时价格为 9.83 USD。目前其市值为 $ 25.48M USD。XCP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Counterparty 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.47K USD
- Counterparty 当天价格变化为 +11.15%
- 其循环供应量为 2.59M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XCP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XCP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Counterparty 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.98642。
在过去30天内，Counterparty 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +3.5244029820。
在过去60天内，Counterparty 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +4.0200905620。
在过去90天内，Counterparty 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +2.528761550094402。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.98642
|+11.15%
|30天
|$ +3.5244029820
|+35.85%
|60天
|$ +4.0200905620
|+40.90%
|90天
|$ +2.528761550094402
|+34.63%
Counterparty 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.27%
+11.15%
+52.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Counterparty is a platform for user-created assets on Bitcoin. It’s a protocol, set of specifications, and an API. Taken together, it allows users to create and trade assets on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain. In this way, Counterparty is similar to platforms like Waves or Ethereum. Of course, the difference is Counterparty integrates directly with Bitcoin. Therefore, it comes will all the security and reliability (and issues) that are part of the Bitcoin blockchain. This is a fairly old project. In fact, it pre-dates Ethereum with its launch in 2014. It was the original asset creation mechanism. As you’re probably aware, Counterparty has faded from prominence over the years. This is largely due to the rise of the ERC-20 token standard on Ethereum. While we’ve become used to calling blockchain assets, tokens, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. An asset can represent anything that has value or is rare. As a result, Counterparty steers clear of the word “token” in their marketing and documentation. They’re much more interested in digital assets of all kinds, not just currencies, securities, and utility tokens. Digital assets can be a digital marker of a physical object, an easy way to manage shares in your company, or reputation karma for a website. These are all types of assets you could create on Counterparty (or Ethereum or Waves, for that matter). Counterparty creates the set of rules, requirements, integrations, etc that are necessary for assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. It’s the infrastructure behind user-created assets in much the same way that the ERC-20 protocol sets up guidelines and standards for asset creation on Ethereum. One useful function of digital assets is as a marker of ownership or voting rights. Imagine a scenario where you issued a digital asset to each of your company’s board members in proportion to the amount of voting power held. Or if you gave your stockholders a digital asset as a marker of the amount of stock they owned. If you issued your stock asset, you could then use Counterparty’s distribution function to pay out dividends in BTC based on the amount of digital stock asset each person owned. Counterparty addresses many of the same issues as Ethereum or Waves, but on the Bitcoin blockchain. While that does come with some advantages, ultimately it is not as strong a platform for development as its competitors. It’s best suited for applications that need to interface with Bitcoin or assets that have a specific connection to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
|1 XCP 兑换 AUD
A$15.728
|1 XCP 兑换 GBP
￡7.864
|1 XCP 兑换 EUR
€9.4368
|1 XCP 兑换 USD
$9.83
|1 XCP 兑换 MYR
RM43.9401
|1 XCP 兑换 TRY
₺347.0973
|1 XCP 兑换 JPY
¥1,542.6219
|1 XCP 兑换 RUB
₽1,091.13
|1 XCP 兑换 INR
₹842.5293
|1 XCP 兑换 IDR
Rp158,548.3649
|1 XCP 兑换 PHP
₱568.4689
|1 XCP 兑换 EGP
￡E.498.9708
|1 XCP 兑换 BRL
R$62.3222
|1 XCP 兑换 CAD
C$14.1552
|1 XCP 兑换 BDT
৳1,174.685
|1 XCP 兑换 NGN
₦15,216.6434
|1 XCP 兑换 UAH
₴413.4498
|1 XCP 兑换 VES
Bs501.33
|1 XCP 兑换 PKR
Rs2,738.1465
|1 XCP 兑换 KZT
₸5,160.0619
|1 XCP 兑换 THB
฿336.6775
|1 XCP 兑换 TWD
NT$323.1121
|1 XCP 兑换 CHF
Fr8.847
|1 XCP 兑换 HKD
HK$76.3791
|1 XCP 兑换 MAD
.د.م99.283