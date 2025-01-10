CorionX 价格 (CORX)
今天 CorionX (CORX) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 8.93K USD。CORX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
CorionX 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.78 USD
- CorionX 当天价格变化为 -0.07%
- 其循环供应量为 95.44M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CORX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CORX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，CorionX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，CorionX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，CorionX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，CorionX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.07%
|30天
|$ 0
|-4.07%
|60天
|$ 0
|-18.63%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CorionX 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.12%
-0.07%
+2.28%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
CorionX is a modern blockchain platform that acts as a hub for digital assets, and is built to promote the adoption of cryptocurrency stablecoins, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), CBDCs, and other technologies that empower users and reduce reliance on legacy infrastructure. The CorionX (CORX) token is “gas” for the rapidly developing stablecoin and crypto infrastructure and is designed to help incentivize stablecoin and DeFi. adoption ♦️ CorionX is using partners bridges to provide interoperability, fast, secure & cheap transactions and scalability ♦️ CorionX will provide the next generation of mobile payments: This will power cheap, fast, and highly scalable transactions within the community using CorionX, Stablecoins and other ERC 20 tokens. ♦️ CorionX creates the one platform for education, rewards the collaboration of the community and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement. ♦️ Staking without lockup: Holders of the CorionX utility token earn 2.5% quarterly, (10.38% APY) staking rewards without needing to lock up their assets. This is paid on the average CorionX balance held in the user’s ETH wallet, leaving them free to transact and benefit from the token’s utility without missing out on rewards. ♦️ Earning Yields in CeFi and DeFi: CorionX is looking to integrate Centralized Finance and Decentralized Finance solutions to provide easy to use access to mainstream users to earn yields and to extend CorionX utilites. ♦️ CorionX token has a wide range of use cases. It can be used for bounties and reward plans, membership fees, earning rewards, and a whole lot more. ♦️ CorionX token holders can earn discounts and benefits for holding and participating in the CorionX ecosystem.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 CORX 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 CORX 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 CORX 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 CORX 兑换 USD
$--
|1 CORX 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 CORX 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 CORX 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 CORX 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 CORX 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 CORX 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 CORX 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 CORX 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 CORX 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 CORX 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 CORX 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 CORX 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 CORX 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 CORX 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 CORX 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 CORX 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 CORX 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 CORX 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 CORX 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 CORX 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 CORX 兑换 MAD
.د.م--