Cola Token 价格 (COLA)
今天 Cola Token (COLA) 的实时价格为 0.00204466 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。COLA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Cola Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.83 USD
- Cola Token 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 COLA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 COLA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Cola Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Cola Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000743673。
在过去60天内，Cola Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000600543。
在过去90天内，Cola Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0000743673
|-3.63%
|60天
|$ -0.0000600543
|-2.93%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cola Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-0.65%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Project Description: ColaFactory is a yield farming project built on PulseChain, incorporating intelligent and unique farming mechanisms. With a focus on maximizing returns for participants, ColaFactory provides an innovative approach to yield farming on the PulseChain network. Unique Features: What sets ColaFactory apart is its intelligent and unique farming mechanisms. Unlike traditional yield farming projects, ColaFactory implements advanced algorithms and strategies to optimize farming rewards and minimize risks. This intelligent approach enhances the overall efficiency and profitability of the farming process, giving participants a competitive edge in the market. Project History: ColaFactory was conceived by a team of blockchain enthusiasts with a deep understanding of yield farming and decentralized finance (DeFi). The project started its development journey in [insert starting year] with the aim of revolutionizing the yield farming landscape. The team conducted extensive research, gathered insights from the community, and iterated on their ideas to create a truly innovative platform. Looking Ahead: The future of ColaFactory is filled with exciting prospects. The team is committed to continuously enhancing the platform by integrating new features and improving existing functionalities. They will focus on expanding partnerships, conducting thorough audits, and ensuring the security and reliability of the platform. Additionally, the team plans to explore cross-chain compatibility to enable users to leverage the benefits of other blockchain ecosystems. Token Utility: The native token of ColaFactory serves as the fuel for the ecosystem. It has multiple use cases within the platform, including: Governance: Token holders can participate in the decision-making process by voting on important proposals and protocol upgrades. Staking and Farming: Participants can stake their tokens to earn rewards or use them for yield farming, taking advantage of the intelligent
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 COLA 兑换 AUD
A$0.0033123492
|1 COLA 兑换 GBP
￡0.0016561746
|1 COLA 兑换 EUR
€0.0019833202
|1 COLA 兑换 USD
$0.00204466
|1 COLA 兑换 MYR
RM0.0091805234
|1 COLA 兑换 TRY
₺0.0724218572
|1 COLA 兑换 JPY
¥0.3246511148
|1 COLA 兑换 RUB
₽0.2086371064
|1 COLA 兑换 INR
₹0.1760656726
|1 COLA 兑换 IDR
Rp32.9783824798
|1 COLA 兑换 PHP
₱0.119919309
|1 COLA 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1033780096
|1 COLA 兑换 BRL
R$0.0124928726
|1 COLA 兑换 CAD
C$0.0029443104
|1 COLA 兑换 BDT
৳0.2494076268
|1 COLA 兑换 NGN
₦3.1699999708
|1 COLA 兑换 UAH
₴0.0864482248
|1 COLA 兑换 VES
Bs0.10836698
|1 COLA 兑换 PKR
Rs0.5693764702
|1 COLA 兑换 KZT
₸1.078967082
|1 COLA 兑换 THB
฿0.071051935
|1 COLA 兑换 TWD
NT$0.06747378
|1 COLA 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0018606406
|1 COLA 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0159074548
|1 COLA 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0205283864