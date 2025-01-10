Coke Pets 价格 (EKOC)
今天 Coke Pets (EKOC) 的实时价格为 0.00180945 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。EKOC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Coke Pets 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 15.35 USD
- Coke Pets 当天价格变化为 +1.76%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EKOC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EKOC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Coke Pets 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Coke Pets 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004524033。
在过去60天内，Coke Pets 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004969895。
在过去90天内，Coke Pets 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0008127401404746444。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.76%
|30天
|$ -0.0004524033
|-25.00%
|60天
|$ -0.0004969895
|-27.46%
|90天
|$ -0.0008127401404746444
|-30.99%
Coke Pets 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+1.76%
-6.99%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The First Experiment of GP101 — The Fair Game Primitive of Solana. What is Coke Coke is an experiment implementing the GP101 primitive. Coke deploys games that fit the standard and can be completely fair and community-driven. In the past, other chains outside of Solana such as Arbitrum and Avalanche saw credible attempts at lending-based games. DeFi Kingdoms, which now is deployed as a subnet on Avalanche, hit a peak valuation at over $2 billion, rising to as high as $2.5 billion FDV, which allowed DeFi mechanisms focused on lending. xPet, a pet-growing game on Arbitrum, surged to as high as $600 million in FDV, showing signs of clear traction for fair lending-based on-chain games. Introducing Coke Pets Coke Pets is the first game of Coke, which implements the GP101 standard. It is an Lend-to-Earn (LTE) game that enables users to deposit Solana ($SOL) to mint the game token to start playing and earning. The genre of the game is closer to autoplay and Tap-to-Earn, with a twist; you can lend $SOL to gain in-game tokens to upgrade characters, features, and items. However, Coke Pets is exclusive and is gated by invite codes. You will be able to find invite codes on Coke's website, which releases 10 new codes every 1 hour.
