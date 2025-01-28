Coinzix Token 价格 (ZIX)
今天 Coinzix Token (ZIX) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 78.68K USD。ZIX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Coinzix Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.25K USD
- Coinzix Token 当天价格变化为 -7.26%
- 其循环供应量为 5.76B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ZIX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ZIX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Coinzix Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Coinzix Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Coinzix Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Coinzix Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-7.26%
|30天
|$ 0
|-26.55%
|60天
|$ 0
|-50.79%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Coinzix Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.13%
-7.26%
-13.83%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
COINZIX is a centralized exchange, launched in 2021, with headquarters in Romania, that says its mission is to “make crypto simple, safe and reliable for everyone, from beginners to experts”'. The ecosystem was built on four key pillars - payment services for fiat and crypto, crypto trading services, crypto-economic services, and community services. The COINZIX project was born during the pandemic years, in an EU country that has a big technological and resource potential, with the goal to “smoothen the transition from FIAT to CRYPTO” and increase the DeFi literacy. While launching the CEX platform, COINZIX also implemented a network of crypto ATMs in all the major cities in Romania, that continues to grow across Europe. Their ZIX native utility token was designed to fuel the technical development of their ecosystem, which would include staking, listing services, crypto ATM maturity, and point-of-sale locations. Some of the key security features COINZIX has integrated are secure software development cycles, Multi-Factor Authentication for all sensitive operations, withdrawal protection, live customer support in Romanian and English, and Four Eyes Principle for high-value transactions. All smart contracts and blockchain assets are line-by-line audited and validated by COINZIX’s industry leader partner. COINZIX is used not only by crypto traders but also by new crypto projects as their Launchpad. ZIX is COINZIX’s decentralized utility token, aimed to power COINZIX’s ecosystem, and specially designed to offer access to specific services available on the COINZIX platform. The ZIX token allows COINZIX stakeholders like customers, users, coaches, business owners, and partners to use it on each product, and to interact within the ecosystem. The functionalities of the ZIX Token will be adapted or extended, depending on the evolution of their platform.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ZIX 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 ZIX 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 ZIX 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 ZIX 兑换 USD
$--
|1 ZIX 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 ZIX 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 ZIX 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 ZIX 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 ZIX 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 ZIX 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 ZIX 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 ZIX 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ZIX 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 ZIX 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 ZIX 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 ZIX 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 ZIX 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 ZIX 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 ZIX 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 ZIX 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 ZIX 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 ZIX 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 ZIX 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 ZIX 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 ZIX 兑换 MAD
.د.م--