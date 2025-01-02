CoinFi 价格 (COFI)
今天 CoinFi (COFI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 158.29K USD。COFI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
CoinFi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 766.05 USD
- CoinFi 当天价格变化为 +14.68%
- 其循环供应量为 222.01M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 COFI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 COFI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，CoinFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，CoinFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，CoinFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，CoinFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+14.68%
|30天
|$ 0
|+29.29%
|60天
|$ 0
|+39.96%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CoinFi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.41%
+14.68%
+15.62%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
CoinFi(COFI) is a decentralized market intelligence platform providing investors and traders with information needed to make wise market decisions. With the ever-growing list of coins and tokens on the market, for traders and investors alike, there is a distinct lack of information. What information that is available is scattered across various social media platforms, blogs and podcasts. Harnessing and processing this information can be quite tedious and fatigue can result in poor decisions. CoinFi seeks to allow users to monitor and analyze real-time market data with a crowdsourced and curated news database. News from various channels will be surfaced by incentivized community curators who will be rewarded with CoinFi tokens for being the first to surface a high-value content. CoinFi will also store and display historical news and its effects on a coin, filtering all news submissions based on relevancy, category and recency. There are various trading Signals indicative of market movement. CoinFi will internally develop quantitative models based on high-frequency hedge funds in the equities market, while traders will also have the opportunity to share and monetize their own trading signals in a manner of crowdsourcing market intelligence. CoinFi plans to start off targeting existing retail traders in cryptocurrency and as the platform grows, move upmarket and develop further features catering to institutional traders. There will be 3 tiers of subscription: Free, Stake and Premium, with varying degrees of access to market information.
