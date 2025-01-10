Coinecta 价格 (CNCT)
今天 Coinecta (CNCT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。CNCT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Coinecta 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.09 USD
- Coinecta 当天价格变化为 +2.81%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CNCT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CNCT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Coinecta 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Coinecta 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Coinecta 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Coinecta 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.81%
|30天
|$ 0
|-9.27%
|60天
|$ 0
|-77.82%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Coinecta 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+2.81%
-2.09%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Coinecta is a next-generation Cardano-based token launch platform, striving to be the platform of choice for innovative blockchain projects. Coinecta is a decentralized finance platform that aims to provide equal access to financial services for everyone. They have developed a comprehensive token launch platform that simplifies the process of raising funds for innovative projects. By utilizing smart contracts, Coinecta ensures transparency and security in the token launch process, protecting buyers from market manipulations. They also offer a range of services including development, marketing, and advisory support to help projects succeed. The platform distinguishes itself by focusing primarily on Cardano, a blockchain known for its security and scalability. Coinecta is committed to decentralization and trustlessness, using smart contracts to prevent corruption and manipulation. They comply with regulatory requirements and offer AML and KYC services to projects launching through their platform. Coinecta also provides a user-friendly interface, making it easy for both new and experienced investors to participate in token launches. In addition to token launches, Coinecta offers various ways for projects to market and raise funds, such as Fair Initial Stake Pool Offerings (FISO), ISPOs, pro-rata token sales, and initial NFT offerings. They prioritize community engagement and support, providing educational content, webinars, and a dedicated support team. Overall, Coinecta is dedicated to promoting decentralized finance and fostering a thriving Cardano ecosystem by offering transparent and efficient token launch services, comprehensive support, and innovative solutions for fundraising.
