Coinbase Wrapped DOGE 价格 (CBDOGE)
今天 Coinbase Wrapped DOGE (CBDOGE) 的实时价格为 0.171429 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.32M USD。CBDOGE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Coinbase Wrapped DOGE 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Coinbase Wrapped DOGE 当天价格变化为 -2.54%
- 其循环供应量为 13.64M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CBDOGE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CBDOGE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Coinbase Wrapped DOGE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0044726076279104。
在过去30天内，Coinbase Wrapped DOGE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Coinbase Wrapped DOGE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Coinbase Wrapped DOGE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0044726076279104
|-2.54%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Coinbase Wrapped DOGE 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.38%
-2.54%
-10.23%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Coinbase Wrapped DOGE ("cbDOGE") is a token that is backed 1:1 by native Dogecoin (DOGE) held by Coinbase, meaning that for all cbDOGE in circulation, there is an equivalent amount of DOGE held in a secure custody solution (including cold storage) provided by Coinbase. Wrapped assets, like cbDOGE, are transferable tokens that are redeemable for the underlying asset. Coinbase customers can unwrap cbDOGE and redeem a corresponding amount of the underlying DOGE simply by depositing the cbDOGE into their Coinbase accounts. cbDOGE is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, giving customers the option to tap into DeFi and unlock financial utility. cbDOGE removes a key point of friction by allowing customers to use DOGE they already hold in new ways onchain. cbDOGE is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, so users can now tap into novel DeFi use cases like providing their DOGE as liquidity to DeFi protocols, using it as collateral to borrow other crypto assets, or spending it as a payment method. Wrapped assets like cbDOGE are a mature concept in the crypto world, helping to bring more liquid assets onchain and facilitate an expansive financial ecosystem.
|1 CBDOGE 兑换 VND
₫4,511.154135
|1 CBDOGE 兑换 AUD
A$0.26057208
|1 CBDOGE 兑换 GBP
￡0.12514317
