什么是Coinbase Wrapped DOGE (CBDOGE)

Coinbase Wrapped DOGE ("cbDOGE") is a token that is backed 1:1 by native Dogecoin (DOGE) held by Coinbase, meaning that for all cbDOGE in circulation, there is an equivalent amount of DOGE held in a secure custody solution (including cold storage) provided by Coinbase. Wrapped assets, like cbDOGE, are transferable tokens that are redeemable for the underlying asset. Coinbase customers can unwrap cbDOGE and redeem a corresponding amount of the underlying DOGE simply by depositing the cbDOGE into their Coinbase accounts. cbDOGE is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, giving customers the option to tap into DeFi and unlock financial utility. cbDOGE removes a key point of friction by allowing customers to use DOGE they already hold in new ways onchain. cbDOGE is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, so users can now tap into novel DeFi use cases like providing their DOGE as liquidity to DeFi protocols, using it as collateral to borrow other crypto assets, or spending it as a payment method. Wrapped assets like cbDOGE are a mature concept in the crypto world, helping to bring more liquid assets onchain and facilitate an expansive financial ecosystem.

Coinbase Wrapped DOGE (CBDOGE) 资源 官网

Coinbase Wrapped DOGE（CBDOGE）代币经济

了解 Coinbase Wrapped DOGE（CBDOGE）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 CBDOGE 代币的完整经济学！