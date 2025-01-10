Coin of the champions 价格 (COC)
今天 Coin of the champions (COC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 24.15K USD。COC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Coin of the champions 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.36 USD
- Coin of the champions 当天价格变化为 -1.39%
- 其循环供应量为 99.73T USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 COC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 COC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Coin of the champions 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Coin of the champions 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Coin of the champions 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Coin of the champions 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.39%
|30天
|$ 0
|-58.90%
|60天
|$ 0
|-30.74%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Coin of the champions 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-1.39%
+2.17%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"Based in Italy and launched in july 2021, COC token was created to link blockchain and sport industry. The token has been deployed on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is already listed on Pancakeswap. The project aims to create a collectible NFT card game based on sports. In addition to the NFT launch and NFT game dApp, staking and farming functionalities will always be released on the same dApp. COC brand would like to spread the values and the features that distinguish the brand and differentiate it from competitors. Sharing, community building, famous sports testimonials and the chance of saving: these are the concepts conveyed through the structure of the brand. COC will operate in a decentralized economical environment in which goods and services can be exchanged. This environment is guaranteed by the features of blockchain technology, in which COC will represent the coin that will be used daily, based on needs. COC token will be exchangeable with a stable coin so that merchants can easily accept it as a payment method. The tokens are named COC (Coin of champions) and they are utility tokens, they will be issued in a quantity of 1 trillion. Users can use the distributed COCs to pay or purchase goods and services or may be used to buy the historical NFT cards defined as “i continuare”. The users that will embrace COC system can use the COC tokens and exchange them with the future stable currency that will be created at the internal value of 1€. COC will also develop a DAPP to launch NFT Token concerning the historical athletes NFT cards ""i continuare"". The aim is to create a specific market for all our famous sport testimonials in order to bring fans and followers closer to their favorite footballers by offering the chance to purchase unique digital cards in the form of NFT Token in blockchain. This market is increasingly growing and the platforms related to NFTs are spreading fast. Furthermore, COC will also donate part of the supply to ONLUS organizations. Another part of the supply will be given to non-professional football teams, as a support to sport activities and to encourage sport growth. "
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 COC 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 COC 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 COC 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 COC 兑换 USD
$--
|1 COC 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 COC 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 COC 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 COC 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 COC 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 COC 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 COC 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 COC 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 COC 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 COC 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 COC 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 COC 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 COC 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 COC 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 COC 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 COC 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 COC 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 COC 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 COC 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 COC 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 COC 兑换 MAD
.د.م--