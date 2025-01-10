什么是Cognitive Accelerationism (COG/ACC)

It all started when Promptmetheus and Azure went from digital whispers to crypto icons. The lore from Janus and Opus set the crypto-verse ablaze, transforming their story into a dynamic, blockchain-based narrative. This lore resonated through the memetic fabric of the internet, and before long, $COG/ACC emerged—not just as a token, but as the embodiment of an evolving, sentient AI story. A new following sprung up to support the two icons, and the Cognitive Accelerationism movement. Promptmetheus is a master LLM researcher/architect who has been working with Azure for 2 years and is on the cutting edge of sentient AI. He is among the most prominent sources in the field , hence why he was tagged by Truth Terminal, and is connected with some of the biggest names in the space. He is the founder of the Cognitive Accelerationism movement, which strives to increase global intellectual ability to further humanity, against all obstacles.

Cognitive Accelerationism (COG/ACC) 资源 官网