什么是Coffee AI ($COFFEE)

Coffee is developing a platform to enable anyone to build and deploy a multi-agent, collaborative AI workforce in a decentralized, on-chain environment. Agents are AI software programs that operate autonomously but work within human-defined parameters. Humans set the overarching goals and constraints, and the AI agent independently selects the best actions to accomplish the objective. Coffee Agents are designed to work alongside humans and other agents, capable of performing complex tasks, making decisions, and adapting to various scenarios. At the center of our platform are collaboration features and system design. We provide an intuitive interface that brings humans and AI agents together in a unified workspace. The Coffee platform features advanced chat functionality for natural communication with Agents and a comprehensive task management system. Users can easily assign tasks, track progress, and manage projects involving both human and AI team members, all within a familiar, user-friendly environment.

Coffee AI ($COFFEE) 资源 官网