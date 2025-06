什么是COCO Community (COCO)

COCO Community Token uses a multifaceted approach to solve many problems including, lack of blockchain technology education, breaking the norm of “worthless memes as community tokens”, combining RWAs in $BTC Mining, Token reflection to holders, Token burns and other features to deliver and world class “community-centric project as a Real-Use-Fi. We operate a small scale $BTC Mining farm and profits are shared to holders of our COCO Gang NFTs, Passive Income from Buy/Sell Tax until the next BTC Halving for holders of our COCO Gang NFTs, Sharing of the profits from our e-Commerce Marketplace https://cocomart.io Education via or COCO Blockchain Essentials Course vritually and physically at Norssken House Kigali, Staking income, Membership and Governance plus a Sense of Community.

COCO Community (COCO) 资源 官网