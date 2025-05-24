什么是COCO COIN (COCO)

COCO Project Description: Purpose: COCO is a Social Finance (SocialFi) meme token designed to create a vibrant and engaging community around digital assets. Our aim is to blend social interaction with financial opportunities, offering a fun and rewarding experience for our users. Function: COCO operates as a meme token within the SocialFi space, leveraging community-driven initiatives and social engagement to drive its value and utility. The token facilitates social interactions, rewards active community participation, and supports various social-based events and activities. Utility: The COCO token has several key uses within the ecosystem: Community Engagement: COCO fosters a lively community by incentivizing interaction and participation through social activities. Rewards: Token holders can earn rewards through community engagement and participating in special events. Social Events: COCO supports various social-based events that enhance the user experience and drive token adoption. COCO aims to combine the excitement of meme culture with the benefits of social finance, creating a unique and interactive platform that rewards users for their involvement and enthusiasm.

COCO COIN (COCO) 资源 白皮书 官网