Cockcardano 价格 ($COCK)
今天 Cockcardano ($COCK) 的实时价格为 0.00436533 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。$COCK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Cockcardano 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 73.64K USD
- Cockcardano 当天价格变化为 -18.91%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $COCK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $COCK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Cockcardano 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001018501319878932。
在过去30天内，Cockcardano 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Cockcardano 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Cockcardano 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001018501319878932
|-18.91%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cockcardano 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.07%
-18.91%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
🔥 COCK Token – The Ultimate Cross-Chain MemeFi Powerhouse 🔥 In just under 20 days, $COCK has smashed expectations, broken ATHs, and built a project that’s shaking up Cardano and the entire crypto space. 🐓 What Makes $COCK Special? The Name: Love it or hate it, the energy and engagement it generates are undeniable. The nuance in language and wild appeal set us apart. #MEMEFI Pioneer: We’re not just another meme coin. $COCK is leading a movement by combining DeFi mechanics, game theory, and community engagement into a groundbreaking ecosystem. COCKARENA: At the core of our ecosystem is the COCKARENA, a PvP HODL game. Players battle it out, and early exit fees fuel redistributions, burns, and the treasury. This ensures price appreciation and long-term sustainability for loyal holders. 🎰 The COCK Casino Our casino isn’t just fun—it’s a serious revenue stream for the FLOCK. Games: Bonanza, Crash, Blackjack, and Roulette (coming soon!). Impact: Over 7,834 ADA in profits generated within days, directly supporting rewards, burns, and reinvestment. 💰 COCK-ARENA Loans Unlock liquidity without selling your tokens. Loan Terms: Borrow up to 30% of your holdings while continuing to earn rewards in the arena. Investor Focus: Perfect for savvy investors staying in the game while tapping into their holdings. 🤝 Our Insane Partnerships We’re bridging gaps, building alliances, and breaking barriers across the crypto space. Key Partners: DANZO: Powering #MEMEFI with Arena, Casino, and Loans. KLENEK: Interactive training room. HSKN (Charles Hoskilien): Supporting and starting COCKPIN with 115 AIR NODES for DePIN aggregation. Plans to add APEX and Earth Nodes through a crypto company incorporated in Costa Rica. ELITE CATS / SNEKKIES / HOT / BANK: Rewarding NFT holders with COCK-LOCK tokens and vice versa. OCKZ: COCKSOCKS, Golden Cock Ticket (1M COCK), airdrop rewards, and whitelist perks for holders of 200 ADA worth of $COCK. OLI Partnership: Content Creation: Lux and the team are crafting engaging educational content about memes and MemeFi for OLi's platform. Strategic Investment: The OLi Community Trust will invest in $COCK, distributing 100% of rewards to $OLI holders. Community Reach: Over 22,000 learners will discover $COCK through OLi's gamified ecosystem. Hi-Rez the Rapper: Expanding reach in marketing and entertainment. KUNO, CALEB, CADEN, FITY, ROVER, WhaleInsider: Influential collaborators driving crypto adoption and growth. Cardano Girls: Helping us understand and communicate effectively with ADA’s female audience. WallStreetBets: Breaking barriers and increasing engagement. Antonio Brown: Endorsing, supporting, and even playing in the casino and arena! Advisors: BERIS, HECKTHESNEK, RTB, CRYPTOGENIUS: Trusted names advising and supporting the project. Future Partnerships: More collaborations are in the pipeline to continue expanding engagement and bring new eyes to ADA and CNTs. 🔥 Unmatched Results in Just 20 Days Supply Burned: 1.65%, worth 148K ADA! Arena Fees Collected: 54M COCK, worth over 500K ADA, fueling rewards, burns, and partnerships. Staked COCK-LOCK: 11M COCK-LOCK in the liquid staking platform, with more coming. Casino Revenue: Skyrocketing profits directly rewarding holders and growing the treasury. Top Blast Contests: Generated over 120K ADA in volume, rewarding participants with over 50K ADA in prizes. 🌍 Our Vision To be the most decentralized, rewarding, and innovative token on Cardano while fostering cross-chain collaboration and onboarding the masses. Breaking Barriers: We’re bringing BTC, ETH, SOL, and other chains into the fold. Community-Driven: Focused on building bridges and showcasing that crypto can be fun, rewarding, and sustainable. Expansion: This is just the beginning. With more burns, rewards, and partnerships on the way, $COCK is set to redefine what’s possible in the MemeFi space. 💎 Time in the arena > Timing the market. The FLOCK is unstoppable. Let’s keep breaking walls for Cardano and onboard new users as we take $COCK to new heights.
|1 $COCK 兑换 AUD
A$0.006984528
|1 $COCK 兑换 GBP
￡0.003492264
|1 $COCK 兑换 EUR
€0.0041907168
|1 $COCK 兑换 USD
$0.00436533
|1 $COCK 兑换 MYR
RM0.0194257185
|1 $COCK 兑换 TRY
₺0.155842281
|1 $COCK 兑换 JPY
¥0.6774119094
|1 $COCK 兑换 RUB
₽0.4302905781
|1 $COCK 兑换 INR
₹0.3778629648
|1 $COCK 兑换 IDR
Rp71.5627754352
|1 $COCK 兑换 PHP
₱0.2550225786
|1 $COCK 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.2192268726
|1 $COCK 兑换 BRL
R$0.0254935272
|1 $COCK 兑换 CAD
C$0.0063297285
|1 $COCK 兑换 BDT
৳0.533006793
|1 $COCK 兑换 NGN
₦6.7470103947
|1 $COCK 兑换 UAH
₴0.1822525275
|1 $COCK 兑换 VES
Bs0.25318914
|1 $COCK 兑换 PKR
Rs1.2190184025
|1 $COCK 兑换 KZT
₸2.2653443502
|1 $COCK 兑换 THB
฿0.147548154
|1 $COCK 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1437939702
|1 $COCK 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0039724503
|1 $COCK 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0340059207
|1 $COCK 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0438715665