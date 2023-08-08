Co2DAO 价格 (CO2)
今天 Co2DAO (CO2) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。CO2 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Co2DAO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.03 USD
- Co2DAO 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CO2兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CO2 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Co2DAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Co2DAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Co2DAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Co2DAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.88%
|60天
|$ 0
|-4.46%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Co2DAO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-0.44%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? A global decentralized investment, business and consumption funding tool, initiated by a group of technicians and economists and developed based on blockchain smart contract Blockchain technology. What makes your project unique? We build simple, efficient and balanced mechanisms to operate finance and directly bring Defi to everyone and businesses around the world. Our ecosystem is built with a single goal of bringing prosperity to the community and supporting businesses around the world to grow. Our ecosystem is built with one sole purpose - to bring prosperity to the community. The components of our ecosystem include: CO2 Bank - A decentralized community banking platform (already launched) CO2 Money - A platform for business and consumer investment capital (already launched) CO2 Swap - A powerful and convenient swapping tool (already launched) CO2 NFT - Exclusive NFT Finance (NFTFi) platform (coming soon) CO2 Burn - A tool to track the progress of token burning within the ecosystem (coming soon) History of your project. Release date: 08/08/2023 What’s next for your project? And there are more exciting surprises coming soon: New York (secret - coming soon) Tokyo (secret - coming soon) Paris (secret - coming soon) Hongkong (secret - coming soon) London (secret - coming soon) All these products complement each other and create a robust and sustainable ecosystem. What can your token be used for?
