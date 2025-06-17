CLOSED 价格 (CLOSED)
今天 CLOSED (CLOSED) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 678.98K USD。CLOSED 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
CLOSED 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- CLOSED 当天价格变化为 -2.57%
- 其循环供应量为 2.51B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CLOSED兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CLOSED 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，CLOSED 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，CLOSED 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，CLOSED 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，CLOSED 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.57%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CLOSED 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.33%
-2.57%
-9.55%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
CLOSED is the politically charged memecoin that tackles illegal immigration, social cohesion, and economic strain with bold narrative and real-world impact. CLOSED is a narrative-driven memecoin that shines a provocative spotlight on the complex issue of illegal immigration in the United States. Blending satire, politics, and community engagement, CLOSED uses the meme medium to ignite conversations about fairness, public resources, and social stability. The project highlights the real-world impact of illegal immigration on public services, low-skilled job markets, and national cohesion—issues often overlooked in mainstream crypto narratives. By weaving a message of balance and societal responsibility, CLOSED positions itself as more than a meme—it’s a symbol of social community. 🔺 Our mission: Allocate a portion of proceeds to support families affected by the challenges of illegal immigration, helping them access the tools they need to rebuild. 🔺 Our vision: A meme-powered community with a purpose—to blend humor, tension, and activism into a project that sparks discussion and delivers tangible support.
