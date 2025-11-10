Clipped.fun revolutionizes how content creators and clippers collaborate in the Solana PumpFun ecosystem, enabling seamless clip ingestion and instant blockchain payments. How Clipped.fun Works Seamlessly connecting the PumpFun streaming ecosystem with automated clip creation and blockchain-powered payments. 1. Streamers Stream Content creators stream on PumpFun, creating engaging moments that deserve to be preserved and shared. 2. Clippers Create Skilled clippers automatically ingest and curate the best moments, creating viral-worthy clips with perfect timing. 3. Instant Payments Streamers pay clippers directly through Solana blockchain, ensuring fast, transparent, and secure transactions.