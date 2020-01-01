Clicking Cat（CLICK）信息

CLICK is a meme project celebrating one of the most famous cat gifs of all time. An ordinary cat, who did not choose his calling, rather his calling chose him, suddenly realized that if he doesn't take matters to his own hands he will not achieve his life goals. He has taken action, and immediately got to work. The cat's work never ends, he clicks to eternity trying to reach his ultimate high meaning in life. It is a metaphore of our own journey, chasing our dreams, looking for a calling, always feeling it's one click away.