什么是CLANKTARDIO (CLANKTARDIO)

Clanktardio is a creator community with some of the best art, memes, and NFTs coming from the clanker world ecosystem, we are the only token to come out with a successful nft project giving our holders over 50x We plan on releasing more art, memes, and NFTs to help our ecosystem beyond the fees earned from clanker world. We also plan on creating more creators within our community and provide them a bridge to success and networks of others who may need their services.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

CLANKTARDIO (CLANKTARDIO) 资源 官网