Clankster（CLANKSTER）信息

Clankster is the first Clanker token with monthly airdrops, designed to reward token holders while fostering community growth, innovation, and collaboration. Clankster is designed to empower holders, support innovation, and grow the Clanker ecosystem, creating a sustainable and rewarding experience for the community. Together, the Clanker ecosystem provides everything needed to create, launch, and grow innovative projects, empowering a new wave of decentralized builders and communities.