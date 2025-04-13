什么是Clancy (CLANCY)

$CLANCY is a meme coin launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. It’s created purely for entertainment, with no inherent value, financial promises, or structured development plan. Drawing inspiration from Clancy, a koala celebrated for its resilience in the face of hardship, the project embodies endurance, adaptability, and community engagement. The liquidity pool has been permanently burned, and the token features zero transaction fees, ensuring a transparent and equitable trading process. It offers no investment rewards, staking options, or practical utilities, remaining a lighthearted, community-focused digital asset.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Clancy (CLANCY) 资源 官网