CitaDAO 价格 (KNIGHT)
今天 CitaDAO (KNIGHT) 的实时价格为 0.0016035 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.33M USD。KNIGHT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
CitaDAO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 256.59 USD
- CitaDAO 当天价格变化为 +2.56%
- 其循环供应量为 1.46B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KNIGHT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KNIGHT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，CitaDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，CitaDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0002748176。
在过去60天内，CitaDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0002226990。
在过去90天内，CitaDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.56%
|30天
|$ +0.0002748176
|+17.14%
|60天
|$ +0.0002226990
|+13.89%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CitaDAO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+2.56%
+15.34%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
CitaDAO is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform for Real Estate to be tokenized on-chain, built on the Ethereum ecosystem. CitaDAO aims to solve the lack of liquidity, access limitation, and lack of composability in the existing real estate ecosystem by creating interoperability with other DeFi applications/primitives that operate on the Ethereum protocol. Real estate token allows the community to diversify their portfolio on-chain to generate stable yield through real-world assets that have constant liquidity through AMM. We are building a platform that creates easier, borderless, transparent, and scalable access to real estate for the community. By tokenizing and transacting real estate on-chain, we aim to solve the lack of liquidity, access limitation, and lack of composability plaguing the existing real estate universe. With DeFi gaining popularity over the past years, the ecosystem needs alternative sources of yield generation beyond lending protocols and trading fees. Real estate is an asset that has a proven track record of value and real-world income stream that will provide higher and more sustainable yields in the DeFi ecosystem.
