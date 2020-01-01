CipherAI（CIPHER）信息

Cipher is an on-chain forensic analytics protocol built natively on Solana. It streams every block, mempool event, and token transfer into an AI-assisted indexing engine that reconstructs wallet relationships, liquidity movements, and contract provenance in real time. The platform surfaces actionable insight—such as bundled buys, suspicious token mints, or coordinated liquidity pulls—through an open GraphQL API, a web dashboard, and Telegram/Discord bots. By exposing ground-truth data and machine-learned risk flags, Cipher helps traders, market-makers, and compliance teams navigate the fast-moving meme-coin ecosystem with greater transparency and speed, reducing informational asymmetry without obliging users to run heavy infrastructure.