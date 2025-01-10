Cholo Pepe 价格 (CHOLO)
今天 Cholo Pepe (CHOLO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 8.37K USD。CHOLO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Cholo Pepe 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.37K USD
- Cholo Pepe 当天价格变化为 +0.14%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CHOLO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CHOLO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Cholo Pepe 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Cholo Pepe 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Cholo Pepe 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Cholo Pepe 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.14%
|30天
|$ 0
|-22.06%
|60天
|$ 0
|-19.57%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cholo Pepe 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.53%
+0.14%
+2.27%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Cholo Pepe is a memecoin by the people, for the people. CP's goal is to make $CHOLO a strong community meme coin for the tadpoles, not for the whales. Global marketing will be executed. La raza outreach will start in the hood and ripple out across oceans. - Commitment to Fair Launch - LP Will Be 100% Burned - Transparency of Wallets and Their Designations There will be a creator’s wallet of 4 % for the team (2% for each team member), 8% strictly for marketing and ads, 2% for airdrops and 2% for burns. These address will be provided to the public that way it can be easily tracked. Backstory On Saturday June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles at the intersection of Cesar Chavez Ave and Soto St -- Chaos struck. The ring leader of the disruption, known locally as Cholo Pepe, incited chants of rage from the surrounding crowd while speaking to the ongoing trend of billionaires manipulating meme coin currencies to exacerbate their wealth at the expense of smaller coin holders. “I am fucking tired of seeing these bitch ass nerds steal money. They continue to steal from honest hardworking people. Those people are my neighbors, homies, and mi familia. Stealing from them is stealing from me. You foo’s have been taking advantage of my raza. It’s time me and my homies show you what’s up cabrónes. We’re going to suck you guys dry.” Whisperings of a proletariat meme coin launch constructed by Cholo Pepe and his raza are making waves across working class communities. What do we know right know? Not a lot. Cholo Pepe is keeping his lips tight on details of the new coin—but if the movement at the local level is any indication of the future success of the coin, you’ll want to keep yours eyes open for this one.
