Chill Drone 价格 (CHONE)
今天 Chill Drone (CHONE) 的实时价格为 0.00130827 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.30M USD。CHONE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Chill Drone 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 37.79K USD
- Chill Drone 当天价格变化为 +9.97%
- 其循环供应量为 996.35M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CHONE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CHONE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Chill Drone 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00011865。
在过去30天内，Chill Drone 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Chill Drone 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Chill Drone 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00011865
|+9.97%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Chill Drone 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.88%
+9.97%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
In a world buzzing with activity, where drones are built for work, speed, and precision, one drone dared to be different. Meet Chill Drone – the laid-back, cloud-surfing anomaly that embodies the essence of relaxation. Born from the scrap pile of a high-tech lab, Chill Drone was a prototype that never quite fit the mold. Instead of hyper-efficiency and tireless productivity, Chill Drone discovered its true purpose: taking it slow, enjoying the ride, and reminding us all to chill out. While other drones tirelessly plotted world domination, designing grand schemes to conquer humanity or control resources, Chill Drone wanted none of it. Why dominate the world when you can lay back on a fluffy cloud and watch the sunset? Chill Drone’s motto became clear: “World domination is overrated; tranquility is the true power.” Chill Drone’s refusal to conform made it an outcast among its kind, but it also made it a hero to those yearning for a break from the relentless grind. With its half-open eyes, relaxed propellers, and signature serene vibe, Chill Drone soared above the chaos, proving that being different is not just okay – it’s awesome.
|1 CHONE 兑换 AUD
A$0.002093232
|1 CHONE 兑换 GBP
￡0.0010596987
|1 CHONE 兑换 EUR
€0.0012690219
|1 CHONE 兑换 USD
$0.00130827
|1 CHONE 兑换 MYR
RM0.005887215
|1 CHONE 兑换 TRY
₺0.0463650888
|1 CHONE 兑换 JPY
¥0.2037761352
|1 CHONE 兑换 RUB
₽0.1345032387
|1 CHONE 兑换 INR
₹0.1132830993
|1 CHONE 兑换 IDR
Rp21.4470457488
|1 CHONE 兑换 PHP
₱0.0765861258
|1 CHONE 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0659106426
|1 CHONE 兑换 BRL
R$0.0078627027
|1 CHONE 兑换 CAD
C$0.0018708261
|1 CHONE 兑换 BDT
৳0.1582483392
|1 CHONE 兑换 NGN
₦2.034621504
|1 CHONE 兑换 UAH
₴0.0550520016
|1 CHONE 兑换 VES
Bs0.07064658
|1 CHONE 兑换 PKR
Rs0.3645101874
|1 CHONE 兑换 KZT
₸0.6907403946
|1 CHONE 兑换 THB
฿0.0452530593
|1 CHONE 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0430682484
|1 CHONE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0011905257
|1 CHONE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0101783406
|1 CHONE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0131611962