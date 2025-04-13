Chickenus Maximus 价格 (CHICKENUS)
今天 Chickenus Maximus (CHICKENUS) 的实时价格为 0.00094967 USD。目前其市值为 $ 94.97K USD。CHICKENUS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Chickenus Maximus 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Chickenus Maximus 当天价格变化为 -25.87%
- 其循环供应量为 100.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CHICKENUS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CHICKENUS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Chickenus Maximus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00033155953126035。
在过去30天内，Chickenus Maximus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Chickenus Maximus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Chickenus Maximus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00033155953126035
|-25.87%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Chickenus Maximus 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-7.12%
-25.87%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Chickenus Maximus, the feathered star of a memecoin launched in April 2025, has pecked its way into the crypto and gaming worlds, inspired by Elon Musk’s quirky antics in Path of Exile 2. In this unforgiving action RPG set on the dark continent of Wraeclast, Musk introduced Chickenus Maximus during a livestream on April 7, 2025, as the loyal companion to his high-level character, Kekius Maximus. The memecoin, riding the hype of Musk’s eccentric persona, exploded on X, blending blockchain buzz with gaming lore. Kekius Maximus, a name dripping with meme culture (think “Kek” from Pepe fame), is Musk’s hardcore-mode warrior in Path of Exile 2, a game notorious for its brutal difficulty and permanent-death stakes. Chickenus Maximus, revealed as his mount, injects humor into this grim world—a Roman-inspired chicken strutting beside a battle-hardened exile. Musk’s naming moment sparked a frenzy, with X posts on April 10, 2025, showing fans minting tokens and memes in its honor, amplifying the coin’s viral ascent. In-game, Chickenus Maximus isn’t just a pet; it’s a symbol of Musk’s flair for the absurd. While Kekius Maximus carves through foes with top-tier gear, Chickenus clucks along, a bizarre duo defying Wraeclast’s darkness. The memecoin mirrors this oddity—its value tied less to utility and more to Musk’s cult-like influence. Yet, skepticism lingers. Gamers question Musk’s skills, suspecting boosted accounts behind his leaderboard rank. Chickenus Maximus, and its token, don’t prove his prowess—they’re a distraction, a clucky sideshow. Still, the memecoin thrives on Musk’s narrative. Chickenus Maximus, paired with Kekius Maximus, embodies his knack for turning niche hobbies into cultural phenomena. In Path of Exile 2’s brutal landscape, this chicken stands out—a feathered anomaly fueling a crypto craze. Whether Musk grinds or buys his way to glory, Chickenus Maximus and its memecoin cluck onward, a testament to his ability to merge gaming, absurdity, and market hype into one eccentric legacy.
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 VND
₫24.35048847
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 AUD
A$0.0015099753
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 GBP
￡0.0007217492
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 EUR
€0.0008357096
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 USD
$0.00094967
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 MYR
RM0.0041975414
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 TRY
₺0.0361444402
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 JPY
¥0.1362871417
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 RUB
₽0.0789935506
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 INR
₹0.0816336332
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 IDR
Rp15.8278270022
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 KRW
₩1.3489587515
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 PHP
₱0.0543021306
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0486990776
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 BRL
R$0.0055650662
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 CAD
C$0.0013105446
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 BDT
৳0.1151474875
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 NGN
₦1.5098043594
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 UAH
₴0.0392308677
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 VES
Bs0.06742657
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 PKR
Rs0.2657081693
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 KZT
₸0.4897638124
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 THB
฿0.0317854549
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0307408179
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0034852889
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0007692327
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0073599425
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0088129376
|1 CHICKENUS 兑换 MXN
$0.019278301