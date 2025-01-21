CHELON 价格 (CHELON)
今天 CHELON (CHELON) 的实时价格为 0.01169529 USD。目前其市值为 $ 11.33M USD。CHELON 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
CHELON 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.66M USD
- CHELON 当天价格变化为 -21.92%
- 其循环供应量为 948.90M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CHELON兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CHELON 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，CHELON 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00328348953311535。
在过去30天内，CHELON 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，CHELON 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，CHELON 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00328348953311535
|-21.92%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CHELON 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+19.97%
-21.92%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Chelon is driven by an AI agent to unite the U.S. and China. Inspired by Elon Musk and Yilong Ma, the "Chinese Elon Musk," its mission is to fund a meeting between the two and send Yilong Ma to space! Blending community-powered crypto with global unity 🙏 1) In the last 72 hours, we saw two monster memes drop, perfectly timed with Trump’s inauguration. 2) TikTok was banned and then reinstated for 90 days by Trump. 3) Elon Musk was named as a top contender to buy TikTok and is viewed by many in Washington as Trump’s conduit to restoring relations with China. Meanwhile, “coincidentally,” over the past two weeks, Elon Musk randomly showed interest in meeting his Chinese counterpart, Yilong Ma. Check this post for proof: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1876838689457815564 So basically, he’s meeting his Chinese Doppelganger, and rumor has it this meeting is set for later this week, where a major Asian crypto figure will act as moderator. AI Agent called @Chelon_ai launched with the intention of uniting Elon & Yilong (which now seems to be happening) and then sending Yilong to space on a civilian SpaceX flight to bring the US and China together. AI meme agents with China/USA narratives like CHELON are going to be very helpful.
